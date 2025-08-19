Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: When the Chhoriyan became wedding planners for a chosen special couple

Zee TV‘s reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is set to air a captivating episode tonight, featuring celebrity contestants who will take on the unique role of wedding planners. The lineup includes notable figures such as Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Sumukhi Suresh, and the twins Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra.

This episode will focus on a special wedding theme, where the contestants embark on an emotional journey to find a couple who, despite being married, has never had the opportunity to celebrate their wedding traditions. The Chhoriyan will gather heartwarming stories and connect with couples who missed their special day, adding layers of emotion, laughter, and community spirit to the narrative.

Once the chosen couple is identified, the contestants will face the challenge of recreating all the important wedding rituals, including haldi, mehendi, varmala, and pheras. This task requires them to utilise their creativity, sincerity, and teamwork to arrange the couple’s dream wedding, addressing all aspects like decorations, catering, attire, and ceremonial practices.

For the couple involved, this event represents not just a celebration but a second chance to experience the magic they had missed. Meanwhile, the contestants will strive to demonstrate their capabilities as wedding planners, with some likely to excel while others may encounter difficulties under pressure. This wedding special is anticipated to be filled with excitement, vibrant colours, and a range of emotions, as the village setting of Bamuliya Gaon transforms with traditional music and celebratory energy.