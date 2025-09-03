Colors TV New Show Bindii To Replace Noyontara, Krushal Ahuja Begins Shooting

Colors TV is gearing up for the new show Binddii, produced by the renowned Palki Malhotra. The new show comes with a refreshing yet emotionally intense story of a mother and daughter who are separated. The show casts Radhika Muthukumar and Krushal Ahuja in the lead roles. As the promo of the show has built anticipation among fans, the makers have now announced the release date and time.

Producer of the show, Palki Malhotra, posted an update on her Instagram revealing the premiere date and time. Binddii is set to air on Colors TV from September 17. The show will air on the prime time slot, 8:30 PM, replacing Noyontara at that time slot.

The caption reads, “Binnddii…17th September se har raat 8:30 bajey aa rhee hai apni Maiiya kay saath aapke dil ko chooney.”

On the other hand, the male lead, Krushal Ahuja, whose character in the show is yet unknown, has begun shooting for the show. On his Instagram handle, Krushal shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the crew members starting their work. The set shows a glimpse of an aesthetic vintage-style house, building curiosity about how Krushal will look in his new character.

Binddi is a Colors TV show, produced by Palki Malhotra. The show casts Krushal Ahuja, Radhika Muthukumar, Achint Kaur, Sanchi Bhoyar, Manav Gohil, and Abhishek Rawat.