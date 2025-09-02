Colors TV’s Most Anticipated Show Naagin 7 Gets Its Villain – Chandni Sharma Finalized

Colors TV show Naagin 7 is undoubtedly the most anticipated upcoming show in 2025. As the premiere date nears, fans are eager to know who will be in the cast this time. Amidst the buzz, the confirmation of actress Chandni Sharma as the negative lead has built excitement amongst fans. She is known for her striking and edgy personality with a powerful screen presence.

As per the reports, Ekta Kapoor has finalised Chandni Sharma as the negative lead, and her presence in the show will bring a fresh wave of villainous charm to Naagin 7. And if reports are to be believed, her character will intensify the story, challenging the protagonist Naagin, adding more thrills and twists.

Chandni Sharma is a well-known actress in the entertainment world right now. She became everyone’s favorite with her presence and acting skills in her bold performance in the previous show, Jhanak, portraying the role of Arshi. She is a perfect blend of beauty, brains, and talents.

Talking about the main lead (Naagin), the reports were that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shot a promo for the show. However, confirmation is awaited as media reports suggest that the actress said that she might exit from the show if the release date is further delayed.

Fans are already buzzing on social media, curious to see who will be the new Naagin and how Chandni’s character will keep viewers hooked to the screens.