Colors TV’s Secret Revealed: Not 100cr or 200cr, this is what Salman Khan gets paid for Bigg Boss

Salman Khan and his much-enjoyed histrionics as the host of Colors TV‘s Bigg Boss have been popular for many seasons now!! Bigg Boss 19, as we know, airs on Colors TV, but is streamed on JioHotstar at an earlier time slot. While viewers have always looked forward to Salman Khan roasting the contestants at the end of every week, pointing out the good and the bad that happened in the house, there has been a huge buzz about Salman Khan’s whopping remuneration for the show.

According to the media reports, Salman charged a whopping ₹250 crore for Bigg Boss 18 and around ₹200 crore for Bigg Boss 17. The report also stated that this season’s paycheck, therefore, marked a considerable cut in remuneration for Salman.

However, we at IWMBuzz.com dug deeper into the money package that Salman Khan has been taking home in the last two editions of Bigg Boss.

As per a well-placed credible source, “There was a two-year pact signed and locked for last year and this ongoing year (Bigg Boss 18 and ongoing Bigg Boss 19). According to it, Salman Khan got ₹55 crore approx for two editions. However, when Bigg Boss 19 was about to start, Salman Khan wanted a hike in price. Since the two-year pact had already been signed, the channel decided to reduce the number of days for Salman, in order to commit to his request. This is the reason why Farah Khan has been appearing more as a host in Bigg Boss 19, in place of Salman Khan.”

Our source also states that, “The contract of Salman Khan is up for renewal next year. And this has probably given rise to the buzz of him not being seen in the next season’s edition of Bigg Boss.”

So this is the exclusive inside information that we got at IWMBuzz.com related to the money package of Salman Khan for Bigg Boss.

Only time will tell about the changes to happen once this ongoing season ends and talks for the next season of Bigg Boss kickstarts!!

As of now, we will enjoy watching the 19th edition of Bigg Boss!!