Comparisons Heat Up: Why Malayalam Bigg Boss Is Outshining Hindi Version

The Bigg Boss franchise has always been a favorite across languages. Yet again, the show has become a hot topic on the internet, but this time, netizens are comparing Malayalam Bigg Boss with Hindi Bigg Boss, pointing out that the Hindi version is behind in the league. And for those wondering why Malyalam Bigg Boss is outshining the Hindi version, let’s decode the reason.

Recently, JioHotstar Malayalam shared a wholesome moment from the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7, showcasing the heartfelt proposal moment of the lesbian couple Adhila and Noora. In the clip, Adhila kneels down and proposes to Noora, both hugging each other, while other contestants were supportive, and the platform highlighted this moment.

Sharing the same video on Reddit, a user wrote, “Malayalam Bigg Boss celebrated a lesbian relationship.. I think it’s the first time in Indian BB history.”

Watch here-

Reacting to this, netizens expressed their opinions, with many claiming that the Hindi version is behind in this case, while others highlighted how women are targeted and criticised in Hindi Bigg Boss. And few pointed out that the makers of Bigg Boss Hindi won’t even take a risk to show something like the Malayalam Bigg Boss did, as it’s still taboo in several states.

A user wrote, “Hindi BB is way too behind in these terms. And even if something like this happens there, they most probably won’t show it.”

The second said, “So wholesome to watch! But sadly it will never happen in BiggBoss Hindi, and the makers won’t even take risk, due to where the majority of the audience are from, it’s still a taboo topic in those 3-4 states.”

The third commented, “All this while in Hindi Biggboss women are getting criticized just for eating before Men.”

“BB hindi is only about trp and get on trend. No morality, no unbiasedness, nothing towards betterment of society. Just trp and trend. Also I blame audience who want everyone to fight. They want physical fight all the time,” commented the forth.

Despite the high-voltage drama and popular contestants in Bigg Boss Hindi, the Malayalam version of the show outshone due to its open-minded approach and inclusivity.

What do you think about this?