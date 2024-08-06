“Contestants are getting worse every year” – Sandiip Sickand slams ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 5’ contestants

Bigg Boss OTT 3 might have just ended a few days ago but there is enough Bigg Boss madness going on for the ardent fans of the show to hold on to. And that is because of the recent launch of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. This time around, Bigg Boss Marathi is being hosted by debutant host, Riteish Deshmukh.

Many have applauded the interesting mix of contestants this season has managed to assemble which includes popular actors like Varsha Usgaonkar, Bigg Boss 15 fame, Nikki Tamboli, Indian Idol 1 winner, Abhijeet Sawant, actors Pandharinath Kamble, Nikhil Damle, Yogita Chavan, Janhvi Killekar and Vaibhav Chavan; model and actress Irina Rudakova, and reality show contestant, Arbaaz Patel among others.

However, it seems like TV producer, Sandiip Sikcand, who is an ardent viewer of not just Bigg Boss Hindi but also Bigg Boss Marathi went on to express his take on the current lot of contestants. The man went on to post about it on social media and expressed his displeasure with a few of the contestants. His story read, ‘Arbaaz Patel Vaibhav Chavan Janhvi Killekar these are BULLIES in #biggbossmarathi5 house (with angry emojis) The contestants are just getting worse and more desperate year after year! #biggboss #colorsmarathi #colorstv’-

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 kicked off a week ago on 28th July 2024. With Tamboli’s participation in this season, it is the first time a Bigg Boss Hindi contestant is appearing on Bigg Boss Marathi, where the reverse happened after Shiv Thakare, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 appeared and was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 16.