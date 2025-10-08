Controversy Hits Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Authorities Seal Set Over Environmental Breach

Amidst the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Kannada 12, it has landed in a major controversy as authorities have sealed the set after discovering violations of environmental rules. The Bigg Boss Kannada set is located at Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures in the Bidadi Industrial Area. The contestants currently inside the house will soon have to leave the place.

Regarding this issue, an official statement has been issued on Colors Kannada’s social media platform X, informing viewers about the disrupted airtime of the show. The statement reads, “Due to unforeseen reasons, there was a disruption in the airing time of today’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss’ on Jio Hotstar. We apologize for this inconvenience. Today’s episode is now available for viewing on JioHotstar.”

In addition, the show had to halt all activities until it met all the environmental standards. During the early site inspection, the authorities expressed concerns about the waste and sewage management at the studio, which eventually led to the suspension of the show’s shooting.

Additionally, during the inspection, it was discovered that untreated wastewater was being released from the studio into the surrounding area. However, the production team shared that a 250 KLD capacity sewage treatment plant has been installed; however, the authorities found it non-functional and also a faulty drainage system. Two large diesel generator sets were running on the site, which the authorities found to be in violation of environmental rules. It was also found that wastewater was released in the surrounding area without treatment, which can affect the ecosystem. All these issues violated state and national regulations, so the shooting was halted immediately to implement urgently required corrective measures.

Hosted by the popular Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has a massive viewership across Karnataka. The sudden actions have brought the show into the limelight. The filming of the show will resume only after the studios comply with all the environmental rules.