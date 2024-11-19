Dilip Joshi Reacts On Fallout Rumors With TMKOC’s Maker Asit Modi: “It’s tiring, and it’s frustrating”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi issued a statement reacting to the rumors of his fallout with the producer Asit Modi and the actor quitting the show. In his statement, the actor said, “just want to clear the air about all these rumors going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that means so much to me and millions of fans, and when people spread baseless rumors, it hurts not only us but also our loyal viewers.

It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumors pop up, it feels like wwe’reconstantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It’stiring, and iit’sfrustrating because iit’snot just about us—it’s about all the fans who love the show and get upset reading these things.

Earlier, there were even rumors about me leaving the show, which is completely false. And now, it feels like every few weeks, tthere’sanother new story trying to defame Asit Bhai and the show in some way. It’sdisappointing to see such things popping up again and again, and sometimes, I ccan’thelp but wonder if some people are just jealous of the sshow’scontinued success.

I ddon’tknow who is behind spreading these stories, but I want to say this clearly: I’m here, I’m working every day with the same love and passion for the show, and I’m not going anywhere. I’ve been a part of this wonderful journey for so long, and I will continue to be a part of it.

We all stand together in our commitment to make this show the best it can be, and I just wish the media would take a moment to verify the facts before printing such hurtful stories. Let’s focus on the positivity and joy that this show brings to so many. Thank you to our fans for always supporting us—it really means the world.”