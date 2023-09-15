Television | News

Recently, Producer of Uttaran, Rupali Guha took to social media to share the news of the yesteryear child actor Sparsh Khanchandani, becoming an advocate by profession today. Read the full details here.

Sparsh Khanchandani is even today, known for her effervescent portrayal as little Ichcha, in the yesteryear Colors show Uttaran. Uttaran was a successful show which depicted the special love-hate relationship between Ichcha and Tapasya. Sparsh played the role of the young Ichcha so well, that she mesmerized her fans with her acting prowess. Sparsh has been part of TV shows Dill Mill Gayye, Gulaal, Parvarrish etc in the capacity of a child actor.

Today, Sparsh is all grown and has flourished very well in her academic career. She has passed her LLB exams with flying colours and is now Advocate Sparsh Khanchandani.

Wow!! This is surely great news for the entertainment industry!! Producer of Uttaran, Rupali Guha actually took to social media recently to acknowledge this academic bliss of Sparsh and wrote,

rupali1234

Felt soooooo good to receive this message from Sparsh’s mom-(Sparsh was little #ichcha in #uttaran) .. ‘With blessings of God, sparsh has passed LLB. Now she is Adv. Sparsh Khanchandani.’ Frankly this message made my day. It was reassuring to know that a parent was intelligent enough, to allow her daughter to secure a degree, instead of letting her turn to another face in the crowd, another starlet to bite the dust. More power to @sparsh.khanchandani #ichcha #uttaran #colors #colorstv #viacom18 @saurabhtewari @ashviniyardi @sonnalakakar @shivani_n_cody @pb1 @nehumr @twinkle_vasisht @tripathisudhanshu @viacom18studios @shipra362 @viacom18

Courtesy: Instagram

This should make the entire entertainment industry proud!! Sparsh, we have to say, is an all-rounder. She mastered acting when she is into it as a child performer. And now, she is on the path to making the dreams of her parents and herself complete, by becoming an advocate.

IWMBuzz.com showers all love on Sparsh and congratulates her parents for this achievement coming from Sparsh!!

Special applause to the maker, Rupali Guha, for appreciating the role of the parents in giving Sparsh a great future!!