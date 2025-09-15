Emmys 2025: Key Highlights and Winners

The 2025 Emmy Awards were a night to remember, celebrating the best in television with a fantastic array of winners and unforgettable moments. Here’s a rundown of the key highlights and winners from the event:

1. Best Drama Series

– The Pitt

– A gripping series that captivated audiences, The Pitt took home the award, showcasing its standout storytelling and performances.

2. Best Comedy Series

– The Studio

– This hilarious series claimed the title, proving to be a fan favorite with its clever humor and engaging narrative.

3. Best Limited or Anthology Series

– Adolescence

– The poignant storytelling and deep character exploration in Adolescence earned it recognition as the top limited series.

4. Best Television Movie

– Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

– This charming film captured the hearts of viewers and secured its spot as the best TV movie of the year.

5. Best Reality Competition Program

– The Traitors

– The reality series was celebrated for its engaging format, beating out traditional favorites like Survivor and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

6. Best Talk Series

– The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

– Continually relevant, this talk show maintained its status as a must-watch, thanks to its insightful commentary and humor.

7. Best Actor in a Drama Series

– Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

– Wyle’s powerful performance helped cement his status as a leading dramatic actor.

8. Best Actress in a Drama Series

– Britt Lower (Severance)

– Lower’s captivating performance resonated deeply with audiences, earning her this prestigious accolade.

9. Best Actor in a Comedy Series

– Seth Rogen (The Studio)

– Rogen’s comedic timing and charm made him a standout, garnering him the award for his role.

10. Best Actress in a Comedy Series

– Jean Smart (Hacks)

– Smart’s ability to deliver both humor and heart won her this well-deserved recognition.

11. Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

– Tramell Tillman (Severance)

– Tillman’s outstanding supporting performance added significant depth to the drama.

12. Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

– Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

– LaNasa’s compelling role solidified her as a notable talent in drama.

13. Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

– Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

– Graham’s portrayal in a powerful narrative earned him this coveted award.

14. Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

– Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt)

– Hatosy’s performance added an impactful layer to the overall series.

15. Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

– Merritt Wever (Severance)

– Wever’s guest role demonstrated her impressive range and left a lasting impression.

16. Best Directing for a Comedy Series

– Seth Rogen (The Studio)

– Rogen’s visionary direction contributed to the series’ acclaim.

17. Best Writing for a Drama Series

– Dan Gilroy (Andor)

– Gilroy’s compelling writing for Andor secured the award, highlighting the power of storytelling.

The 2025 Emmys celebrated outstanding achievements, showcasing a remarkable range of talent across all categories. With winners spanning various genres, the event highlighted the dynamic storytelling that continues to shape the landscape of television and left audiences eagerly anticipating what’s next in the coming year!