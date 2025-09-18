Exclusive: Aashvi Bisht bags Star Plus’ Tod Kar Mera Dil

Star Plus is presently working on a few new concepts and is all set to revamp its programming lineup by strengthening it with new concepts. It is said that the channel is also working on building a good afternoon band of shows. The fact that the new launches of Star Plus in the last few months have failed to connect with the viewers. And this has apparently brought about the need for a revamp with fresh ideas and concepts. The latest launch on Star Plus, Sampoorna, is produced by SVF Productions, and has Sandipta Sen, Aham Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh playing the leads.

At this juncture, in the fiction lineup, Star Plus intends to cash in on the successful web series concept, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, which streamed on JioHotstar. Now, an adaptation of the concept for the small screen is being worked upon by Bombay Studios. It is slated to be titled Tod Kar Mera Dil.

We hear that actress Aashvi Bisht, who has featured in TV shows Naagin, Yeh Hai Chahatein etc, will join the cast of the show.

Media reports state that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Sakshi Parihar has also been roped in for a vital role in the show.

We buzzed Aashvi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.