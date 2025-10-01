Exclusive: After Exiting Jhanak, Arjit Taneja In Talks For A Lead Role In Naagin 7?

The upcoming supernatural cult show Naagin 7, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has been creating buzz on the internet. It is the next big launch on TV. While fans eagerly await the show, speculation about the lead characters has made it the talk of the town.

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has reportedly been confirmed to play the female lead in the show. However, an official confirmation is still awaited by the actress and the makers. In addition to that, several names have been in the headlines for the male lead of the Naagin show.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to exclusively write about Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Namik Paul being in contention to play the lead role in Naagin 7. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Namik Paul was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, where he was paired opposite Pranali Rathod, and their chemistry impressed the viewers. In addition, actors like Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Paras Kalnawat have also been in the headlines as potential male leads for Naagin 7.

Now, we at IWMBuzz hear exclusively that actor Arjit Taneja is in talks to play the male lead in Naagin 7. The star recently exited from the Star Plus show Jhanak. However, there is no official confirmation given by the actor, channel, or production.

After Arjit Taneja exited from Jhanak, actor Rajveer Singh replaced Arjit as Rishi in the show alongside actresses Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora. Jhanak is a Star Plus show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures.

We texted Arjit Taneja, but did not hear from him.

We also reached out to the Producers and the channel spokesperson, but didn’t get a response until we filed the copy.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.