Actress Rupa Divetia who was recently seen in Star Plus’ successful show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has joined the star cast of Shemaroo Umang’s show Shravani. Produced by the new banner Do Dooni 4 Films, Director and Producer Ravindra Gautam and Writer Raghuvir Shekhawat collaborate as Producers under this banner.

Reports in the media suggest that child actor Gaurika Sharma will play the titular role of Shravani. There are reports about Vikas Grover, Aarti Singh, Preetika Chauhan and Manmohan Tiwari playing crucial roles.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Pawan Mahendru playing an integral role in the show.

We now hear of Rupa Divetia playing the role of the grandmother to Shravani.

As per a reliable source, “The bond between Shravani and her grandparents will be strong. The grandmother’s character will be the one who will take care of Shravani.”

We buzzed Rupa but did not get through for comment.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Rupa was earlier seen playing an antagonist in Brahmarakshas 2.

