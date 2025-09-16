Exclusive: After Kumkum Bhagya, Namik Paul in talks for a lead role in Naagin 7?

Naagin 7, the upcoming supernatural cult show on Colors TV, produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is the next big fiction launch on TV!! After the exciting return of the evergreen saas-bahu saga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Star Plus, the launch of Naagin 7 is the much-anticipated show to return!!

The media has been abuzz with many names that are being considered for the prized Naagin roles.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was a part of the stellar cast of Ektaa Kapoor’s web series Dus June Ki Raat, is slated to play the lead Naagin in the show. However, there is no official confirmation given by the actor, channel or production.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear exclusively that Namik Paul is being considered for a major lead role in Naagin 7. Namik, who entered the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV, and had a romantic standing with Pranali Rathod in the show, seems to be in contention for Naagin 7 too.

As per a reliable source, “Namik Paul is a strong contender for a major lead role in Naagin 7.”

Apart from Namik, many names that have hit the media news reports include Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, etc. Donal Bisht’s name is also doing the rounds for the other lead role in Naagin 7.

We buzzed Namik but did not hear from him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.