Exclusive: Akshita Mudgal to play the lead in Zee TV’s Lakshmi Niwas

Akshita Mudgal, who was last seen in Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal, makes a big bang return to television!! Akshita will play the female lead in Zee TV’s upcoming show, Lakshmi Niwas. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, the show is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular Kannada TV show, Lakshmi Niwasa.

As we know, Rajendra Chawla and Mansi Joshi Roy are playing the prime characters in the show. The show features them as a couple who dream of owning their own home, a dream that will be realised in the form of a house named Lakshmi Niwas.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Akshita Mudgal has been locked to play the female lead in the prized project. Akshita has played the lead in successful TV shows that include Bhakarwadi, Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal etc.

We buzzed Akshita but did not hear from her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

As for the male lead, there have been media reports of Durga fame Aashay Mishra being locked to play the male lead. There were also reports of Pankhuri Awasthi being in contention for the female lead’s role. However, it is Akshita who has been finalised.

Zee TV is also launching Jagadhatri, produced by Rahul Tewary Productions, with Farman Haider and Sonakshi Batra as the leads.

