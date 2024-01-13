Exclusive: Amitt Koushikk to feature in Colors’ Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak

Seasoned actor Amitt Koushikk who was recently seen in the web projects Hack Crimes Online and Faraaz, has joined the cast of Colors’ reincarnation drama show Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. Produced by BBC, the show will see Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra playing the leads.

The first look and the promo of Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak has been received well. With what can be made out from the promo, this looks to be a very intriguing love story set up on the lines of reincarnation drama. It is believed that the lead girl will die and reincarnate, while the male lead will be shown to grow older by age in this love story.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Jyoti Gauba playing mother to the female lead. We also wrote about child actor Dhan Tejas, and Bobby Vats being part of the project.

We now hear of Amitt playing the father of the male lead in the show. The actor will portray varied shades and personality traits in the initial phase of the storyline when compared to the time when the reincarnation story will begin. His character name will be Juvraj Singh Raghuvanshi.

