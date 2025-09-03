Exclusive: Ankit Gupta to lead Rashmi Sharma Productions’ new show for Colors TV?

Popular actor Ankit Gupta, who was last seen as the lead in Maati Se Bandhi Dor, has been in the reckoning to bag his next meaty role on TV!! He recently made headlines, as a few media reports talked about him being approached to play the lead in Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming season of Naagin. Well, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that he is presently in talks for a new show on Colors TV, and it is not Naagin!!

We hear that Rashmi Sharma Productions is presently working on a fiction show, a family drama with a unique story plot. We have been informed by well-placed sources that Ankit Gupta is presently in advanced talks to play the lead in this project.

As per a reliable source, “Ankit has given a mock shoot for the show. The channel, as well as the actor, looks keen about the role and association. However, nothing is finalised as of now on paper.”

We buzzed Ankit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Rashmi Sharma Productions, which has given many successful concepts for television like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, etc, will collaborate with Colors TV for a hiatus.

As for Ankit, he has been known to play the lover boy roles elegantly. Udaariyaan, Junooniyatt, Maati Se Bandhi Dor are projects that made him a household name.

Are you excited about this new project on TV?

