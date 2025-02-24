Exclusive: Avirat Parekh bags Balaji Telefilms’ show for Sony TV

Actor Avirat Parekh who has featured in the series Baat Pakki, has been roped in to play a crucial role in Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming show for Sony TV, tentatively titled Bahaarein. The show, as we know, has Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi as leads. The show will be a mature love story and is slated to be one of the big fiction launches of the channel.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Divyangana Jain, Rishi Deshmukh, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Mansi Srivastava, Arushi Handa being part of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi NOT part of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony TV show; Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi likely to play leads

Exclusive: Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Divyangana Jain joins Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in Ekta Kapoor’s new show for Sony TV

We now hear of Avirat Parekh playing a vital role in the show.

We buzzed Avirat but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As we know, this show was slated to have Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi as the leads. However, there was a change in the casting which brought in Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi as the leads. The show saw a delay for sometime now, but now, is back on track.

