Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season fame Nikhil Sharma bags Bodhi Tree’s show for Dangal TV

Nikhil Sharma, who is presently seen sharing screen space with Shivangi Joshi as Bhagyashree Iyer’s neighbour in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season on Sony Entertainment Television, has signed up for a new show. He has come on board the Dangal TV show produced by Sukesh Motwani and Mautik Tolia’s Bodhitree Multimedia.

Media reports state that Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi fame actress Sanchita Ugale will play the female lead on the show. Joining her as the male lead will be Ashiqana 2 fame Inderjeet Modi.

As we know, Dangal TV has a few launches up in line. The channel recently launched its unique love story Sanam Mere Humraz, produced by Masterstroke Productions. The channel will soon launch Paro Sang Dev, produced by 24 Frames. This show by Bodhi Tree Multimedia is also in the wings for a launch soon.

We now hear of Nikhil Sharma bagging a prime role, that of the close buddy of the male lead. He will be the lead’s brother-in-law, but they will have a very friendly connection.

We buzzed Nikhil but he did not revert.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert.

