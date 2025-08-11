Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season headed for a small time leap

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Balaji Telefilms show on Sony Entertainment Television, will soon take a surprising short time jump, which will introduce a fresh story plot. As we know, the cult show showcasing an unusual love story has popular actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi as leads. Though there has been huge traction for the lead pair and the convincing story plot, it has not resonated in numbers, with the show not able to pick up in ratings. Moreover, there have been rumours that the show will soon shut down.

Contrary to the rumours of the show’s closure, we at IWMBuzz.com have heard that the team associated with the show is presently busy planning for a time jump, which will add new twists to the story.

As per a reliable source, “The time jump is slated to be of a small duration, presumably a six-month leap in time. Work on the script has started for the same, and the actors have been briefed about the story shift as per time.”

It will be interesting to see how the makers will script the passage of time with respect to Rishabh and Bhagyashree’s love life. As we know, Bhagyashree has fallen in love with Rishabh. For Rishabh, his big intention lies in proving the innocence of his father, and thereby avenging Bhagyashree, too. However, the twist in the tale is that Rishabh, too, has fallen for Bhagyashree. Amidst this, there has been the intriguing entry of actress Rishika Nag as Naysa, who is the ex-wife of Rishabh. It is to be seen how the makers navigate the story after the time jump with regard to these important characters that have entered the show.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

