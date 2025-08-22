Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season to end on 19 September

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Balaji Telefilms show launched amid huge expectations, on Sony Entertainment Television, on 16 June 2025. The lead cast, comprising Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, certainly got the fans excited. The icing on the cake was that it was a cult series which depicted unusually cute love stories. The element of romance in the plot gave rise to excitement as well as expectations. Though the story plot appealed to the audience and the lead pair of Harshad and Shivangi made heads turn and notice them, the popularity did not translate into good ratings. The show opened average and never showed a rise. The recent change in the time slot proved to be a big hit, as hopes of revival dropped considerably.

There was news of the show going off air recently, but that was shut down by the makers, who had plans of a last attempt to save the ratings. They took a jump of six months, trying to induce new energy and freshness in the plot. But that too did not yield results.

The latest that we have heard at IWMBuzz.com is that the show will go off air with its last episode tentatively slated to air on 19 September.

Yes, there has been a buzz about the closure on the sets too.

Unfortunately, even good casting and a decent storyline do not guarantee success in today’s times. The fact remains that viewers can enjoy the chemistry between Rishabh and Bhagyashree while it lasts, and the show’s days are surely numbered now.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get through to them.

Does this news disappoint you? Or did you expect it to come?

