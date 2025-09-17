Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Natalia Janoszek Reacts On Her Bond With Mridul Tiwari – “I See Him As Pure Friend”

Bigg Boss 19 is yet to get its jodi number one, but the one who got everyone talking was Natalia Janoszek and Mridul Tiwari’s chemistry inside the show with co-contestant Natalia Janoszek. Now in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Natalia reacted about her bond with Mridul and whether she has a soft corner for him as fans assumed.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, when Natalia was asked if she also has a soft corner for Mridul as that’s what viewers noticed in the show, the Polish actress said, “Well, for sure soft corner because I see him as a pure friend like so. He was very sweet and innocent in whatever he was doing. But also Mridul was telling a lot about like no about his life which is very different from mine and he was joking around that how he would show a girl like me to his mom.”

Further, Natalia shares her reaction when she learned that Mridul has feelings for her. She said, “So obviously he didn’t like we were not serious, I think in it. But then when he said that he is actually serious I was like how did that happen? You know, we were just joking, and you were joking.”

But Natalia reveals what went wrong in her and Mridul’s friendship, “But I guess it happened because he saw me a lot talking with Baseer and I feet like some people in the house were pushing him. She’s talking a lot and then when Mridul starts thinking, maybe she’s talking too much. But we are in a TV show, and it’s hard to tell someone, you know, you can’t speak with other people because I feel uncomfortable. Because it’s not a dating show, you know, it’s Big Boss.”

You can check out the full interview below where Natalia Janoszek has spilled beans on more interesting details from inside Bigg Boss 19 house.