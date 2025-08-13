Exclusive: Bigg Boss Bangla to make a return; Prosenjit Chatterjee or Sourav Ganguly to host

Bigg Boss, the ever-successful format, has been tried and tested in many languages in India. While it is a hit reality show in Hindi with Salman Khan at the helm and being aired on Colors TV, it has been a concept to look forward to in other languages that include Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, etc. Presently, we have the Superstar of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, being the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam, which is being aired.

The latest is that talks are on for a revival of the show in Bangla. Bigg Boss Bangla have had two earlier seasons in the years 2013 and 2016. We at IWMBuzz.com hear exclusively that talks are on for the launch of Bigg Boss Bangla’s next season on Star Jalsha this time around.

As per a reliable source, “Talks with regards to the host of the show are also underway.”

We further hear through reliable sources that it is a neck-to-neck competition between Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee and ace Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly to host the show. Both celebrities are well-known and have their own standing in the public eye.

We buzzed both the celebrities, but did not get through to them.

Prosenjit Chatterjee is a versatile actor in the Bengali industry and is also a successful Producer. Sourav Ganguly has been a well-known Indian cricketer, captain and administrator.

Who are you rooting for? Are you excited about Bigg Boss Bangla coming to your screens yet again?

