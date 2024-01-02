Exclusive: Chetan Hansraj bags Colors TV show Prachand Ashoka

Chetan Hansraj, the talented actor, who is known for his performances in TV shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kaajjal, Mata Ki Chowki, Chandra Nandini, RadhaKrishn, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Colors TV’s upcoming show Prachand Ashoka produced by Balaji Telefilms.

As per source, “Chetan will be seen playing the role of Bindusara, who was the second Mauryan emperor of Magadha in Ancient India. He was the son of the dynasty’s founder, Chandragupta, and the father of its most famous ruler, Ashoka.”

Colors TV recently treated eager audiences to a sneak peek of their upcoming historical extravaganza, Prachand Ashok. The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. The short 20-second teaser released across social media platforms has left viewers spellbound, generating widespread anticipation for the show’s grand unveiling.

Prachand Ashok boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn. While the teaser sets the stage for the grand reveal, the historical backdrop and the tale of King Ashoka’s life are expected to unfold in a riveting narrative. Viewers can anticipate a perfect blend of drama, action, and emotional depth as the series delves into the challenges and triumphs of one of India’s most iconic rulers.

We reached out to the actor, producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

