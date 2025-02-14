Exclusive: Child actor UV Savaliya and Riddhi Sharma join the cast of Sony TV’s historical Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Sony TV and Contiloe Pictures’ upcoming historical show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is promising and is expected to be a good addition to the programming lineup on the channel. Sony TV is in fact, gearing up for a few big fiction launches with Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Ganesh Kartikeya, horror show Aami Dakini and Balaji Telefilms’ love story Bahaarein being in the pipeline.

Getting back to the historical, we know by now that popular actor Ronit Roy plays the pivotal role of Someshvar Chauhan, father of Prithviraj Chauhan. Media has also written about Tejaswini Kolhapure and Avinesh Rekhi playing pivotal roles in the show.

We now hear of child actors UV Savaliya and Riddhi Sharma being roped in for the show. UV Savaliya is a newcomer to TV with great exposure to dance and modelling. Riddhi Sharma was recently seen in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on Colors.

As per a reliable source, “UV Savaliya will play the role of Prithviraj Chauhan as a kid, while Riddhi will play the role of Sanyojita.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get any revert till we filed the story.

The first look promo of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has been promising and is being shot on a grand level.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.