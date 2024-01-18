Television | News

Exclusive: Child actress Hardika Sharma to enter Shemaroo’s Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal

Hardika Sharma the popular child actress will soon enter the Shemaroo show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal. Read this exclusive newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com and find out more about her character.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Child actress Hardika Sharma who has been busy with her challenging projects in films like Chhorii 2, Indian version of Citadel, Mission Rafa etc, will soon enter the Shemaroo show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal. The show produced by CLS Entertainment has Akshita Mudgal and Het Makwana playing the lead roles. While Akshita plays the role of Tulsi, Het Makwana plays Lord Krishna.

The story is about a devotee and her devotion towards his God. The show will focus on the bond and friendship between God and his devotee. Tulsi is a modern girl who believes in Lord Krishna. She has grown up listening to Lord Krishna’s stories. The show will see Lord Krishna being with his devotee for life.

There will be a new track which will be introduced where Hardika Sharma will enter as Radha in the mythological part of the show.

Recently, we at IWMBuzz.com wrote about actress Sonal Parihar playing the role of Rati in the show. Sonal donned this role in the Kalyug phase of the show.

As per a reliable source, “Hardika’s Radha track will be interesting to watch. The actor has started her shoot for the show.”

We buzzed Hardika but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at the channel, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

