Exclusive: Colors TV’s long-running show Parineetii to go off air on August 24?

The Colors TV successful and long-running show Parineetii is likely to end its tenure on 24 August, making way for newer programming strategies on the channel. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Parineetii, the long-serving show on Colors TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, will soon end its successful journey. There have been media reports about Parineetii being in the danger zone for some time now. The show, which took a generation leap recently, was not able to meet the expectations with respect to the competition. Its ratings have not shown a sustained upward graph for some time now.

The latest news coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that Parineetii will go off air soon.

As per a reliable source, “Parineetii will end on 24 August very likely. It is likely to be replaced by Rajshri Productions’ show Mannpasand Ki Shaadi.”

Parineetii has been a successful show, and nothing can take away its fulfilling journey!! Parineetii was launched in early 2022 and soon became a show to watch out for. The cast was headed by Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma. The tale of two good friends falling for the same man and their journey of drifting apart from each other formed the crux of the story.

The show took a generation leap in June this year, which brought the entry of Paras Kalnawat as the new generation lead. However, the fact remains that the show has failed to rise above expectations post the leap.

The result is that Balaji Telefilms will soon see the closure of two of its long-running shows, Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) and Parineetii (Colors). We at IWMBuzz.com broke the news of Kumkum Bhagya shutting shop. If you have missed reading our story, you can check it here.

To add more, Kumkum Bhagya is likely to go off air on 7 September.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

