Exclusive: Dangal to come up with Tose Naina Milaike 2; Supriya Kumari retained as the lead

Tose Naina Milaike, the well-received show of Dangal, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, is all set to return with a new season. Yes, the show garnered huge praise for its simplistic and relatable characters and storyline. Tose Naina Milaike was the story of Kuhu, who had a dark complexion and believed that she could not enjoy a marital life. However, she was destined to find her soulmate and have a beautiful journey as a confident individual. The show starred Supriya Kumari in the lead role, with Vishal Gandhi, Simaran Kaur Prateik Chaudhary playing the main characters.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear it exclusively that work has begun on the story part of Season 2 of Tose Naina Milaike. Another big exclusive that we have garnered is that Supriya Kumari is all set to head the show again in its second season. She will play the role of Kuhu’s daughter, is what we hear.

We buzzed Supriya, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Dangal is presently working on the launch of Jhalli Ki Kahaani, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. It has Pratham Kunwar, Apeksha Malviya and Isha Kaloya playing the leads. The banner, Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, helmed by Pradeep Kumar and Rajesh Ram Singh, has given audiences realistic tales that include Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Deewaniyat etc. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which had a great run of nearly five years, ended recently.

