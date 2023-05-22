Exclusive: Dinesh Mehta roped in for Colors TV's Shiv Shakti

Dinesh Mehta, will be seen in Colors TV’s upcoming show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’. Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’, stars Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput.

Dinesh Mehta, the talented actor, who has entertained fans in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 5, RadhaKrishn, Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo and Dharm Yoddha Garud, is all set to entertain his fans in a new show.

As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in Colors TV’s upcoming show, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’. Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’, stars Ram Yashvardhan, who is known for his roles in mythological shows and Ishqbaaaz fame Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

The magnum opus Shiv Shakti is expected to delve into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice and separation that translates into Tap, Tyaag, and Taandav.

Ahead of the show’s premiere Shakti aka Subha Rajput added, “Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav depicts the grandest love story rooted in the themes of divinity, devotion, sacrifice, and duty.” On the other hand, Ram Yashvardhan said, “It is the highest honour to be essaying Lord Shiva in Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav, a show created by the maestro of mythological storytelling Siddharth Kumar Tewary and presented by COLORS.”

We buzzed Dinesh but he remained unavailable.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.