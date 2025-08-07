Exclusive: Dinesh Mehta to enter Sony Entertainment Television’s Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Actor Dinesh Mehta, who was seen in the role of Ahiravan, the brother of Raavan, in Sony SAB’s mythological presentation, Veer Hanuman, has joined the cast of Sony Entertainment Television‘s show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

As we know, the Sony Entertainment show is headed for a leap wherein the story will shift to the valiant tale of the grown-up warrior Prithviraj Chauhan taking control. Actors Samarthya Gupta and Priyanshi Yadav have been roped in to play the lead roles in the show. Samarthya was last seen as the lead in Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann. Priyanshi is known for her shows Doree 2, and Pandya Store.

As for Dinesh, we hear that he will play the mighty character of a King. His track will be interestingly poised in the story plot.

We buzzed Dinesh, but did not get through to him.

He will enter soon before the leap takes place. Dinesh is known for his captivating portrayals in shows Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Meet, Pracchand Ashok, Dharm Yoddha Garud etc.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

The series brings to life the story of Prithviraj Chauhan, a legendary 12th-century king whose tales of valour and leadership have been largely overlooked in contemporary narratives. By dramatising his life, the show offers viewers an opportunity to reconnect with a pivotal figure in Indian history whose legacy continues to inspire.

