Exclusive: Farman Haider and Sonakshi Batra to play the leads in Rahul Tewary’s Zee TV show Jagadhatri?

Zee TV is on a roll with a few new fiction launches lined up!! After launching two reality shows in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon and Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, the impetus is now to strengthen their fiction band of shows. Zee TV has Lakshmi Niwas coming, which is produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions. It also has Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s banner Dreamiyata Entertainment, coming up with the show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan. In addition to this, the channel has started work on Jagadhatri, which is produced by Rahul Tewary Production.

The teaser of Jagadhatri has been released, which hints at a unique blend of divinity and valour in modern times, and the journey of conquering the bad with goodness.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear an exclusive news of popular actors Farman Haider and Sonakshi Batra being in line to play the leads in the show. Farman was last seen in Star Plus’ Pocket Mein Aasmaan, while Sonakshi was seen as the lead in Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha.

As per a reliable source, “Farman Haider and Sonakshi Batra are the preferred choices to play the leads in Jagadhatri. However, the final decision has not been arrived at yet.”

We buzzed Farman and Sonakshi, but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production have the successful show Udne Ki Aasha going strong on Star Plus. The banner had Ram Bhavan on Colors TV featuring Mishkat Varma and Khushbu Rajendra.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.