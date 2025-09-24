Exclusive: Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan — Chandigarh Set Tour Reveals Realistic & Challenging Shoot

Zee TV’s new show, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, was launched recently on September 22. The show revolves around an abandoned mother named Ganga and her three daughters, which is something new for the viewers. IWMBuzz exclusively explored the sets of the new show, which is in Chandigarh. And the interesting part is that the show narrates the story of a family in Banaras, but the set is made in Chandigarh, recreating Banaras visuals.

IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, with cameraman Priyanshu Mandal, explored the sets of Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan in Chandigarh, revealing interesting details and facts about the show and the set.

Showcasing the visuals of the Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, the journalist revealed that the set is created like Banaras, but the set location in reality is in Chandigarh.

The glimpse of the Dhaba’ Ganga Mai Ki Rasoi’ we saw in the promo takes us back in time and also gives the vibes of places in Banaras. Not just that, the set has vintage-style architecture with antique pieces and utensils. From a typical tulsi plant around the entrance, chapakal for water to grass curtains for cooler air, the attention to detail portrays life in rural Banaras.

With simple benches and open space, the Dhaba looked vintage aesthetic. However, what’s shocking is that actors are giving their all as they are shooting without AC and fans on the sets to create a natural touch. Not just that, even actors are cooking in ‘Chulha’ and even making puris and samosas on the ‘Chulha’ for the shoot.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is a new show on Zee TV, and the Chandigarh set serves the vibes of Banaras. Kudos to the actors who are taking all the challenges for the realistic touch during shoots.

Watch here-

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan stars Shubhangi Latkar, Amandeep Sidhu, Sheezan Khan, Srishti Jain, and Vaishnavi Prajapati in main roles, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited.