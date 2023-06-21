Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors' Suhaagan

Colors show Suhaagan which is produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions will soon take a leap. Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj were playing the roles of Bindiya and Payal respectively. Now the show will see a generation leap with the children growing up.

The story of Suhaagan is about sisters Bindiya and Payal who live with their cruel relatives in a village. The kids are burdened to do all the household chores at a young age. Despite all their shortcomings, Bindiya and Payal try to overcome the struggles in life with a smile on their faces.

Now coming to the post-generation leap cast, we at IWMBuzz.com hear of newbie Garima Kishnani playing the role of Bindiya. She is said to be a dancer by profession. Splitsvilla fame Anshula Dhawan has been roped in for the role of Payal.

As per reports in the media, Nima Denzongpa fame Raghav Tiwari will be playing the male lead.

With this, the stint of Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj comes to an end in the show.

As per a reliable source from the set, “The lead actors have begun shooting for the post-leap phase in the storyline. They are yet another set of young talents who have been brought to the fore as leads in a TV show.”

