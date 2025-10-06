Exclusive: Gaurav Nain to enter Dangal TV’s Bade Ghar Ki Choti Bahu

Actor Gaurav Nain, who has featured in projects Gaumata Kamdhenu, Shrikant Bashir, Khadaan etc, will be seen entering the Dangal TV show Bade Ghar Ki Choti Bahu, produced by Organic Studios Private Limited, helmed by Arka Ganguly. He will play a negative character, that of Shyamal, who will make his entry during the Durga Visarjan event in the show. The show has Jiya Soni and Adhik Mehta playing the leads.

The show tells the story of a young woman’s struggle to fulfil her dreams and ambitions while living in a traditional, conservative joint family. Ahana, a vibrant and spirited young woman, is married into a traditional joint family in Kolkata. The family is governed by the strict, traditional rules of its matriarch, Durga Devi. Ahana challenges the traditional constraints placed upon her, and she finds allies in her husband, Arjun, and her sisters-in-law. The show is a narrative of love, rebellion, and Ahana’s silent resistance against the patriarchal norms of her household.

As per a reliable source, “Shyamal will try to put down Ahana and her family during the Durga Visarjan event. This will bring in big drama.”

We hear that Gaurav will have a playful character here, which will give a totally new flavour to the story plot.

We buzzed Gaurav, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.