Exclusive: Gaurav Wadhwa joins Abhishek Malik and Simaran Kaur in Prateek Sharma’s Ghar Jamai for Zee TV

Popular actor Gaurav Wadhwa who was last seen in the Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, in the role of Dr Keertan Kashyap, has bagged the next fiction show on Zee TV. He will be a part of the cast of Producer Prateek Sharma’s upcoming Zee TV show, which will be the next new season of yester-year show, Jamai Raja. Titled Ghar Jamai, the show which will be produced by Studio LSD, is said to be a love story with a comic angle.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report exclusively about Abhishek Malik roped in as the lead of the show. He was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Abhishek Malik to play lead in the new season of Zee TV’s Jamai Raja; Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD to produce it

As per media reports, Simaran Kaur will play the female lead opposite Abhishek Malik.

Now, IWMBuzz.com has learnt that actor Gaurav Wadhwa will be a part of the cast in a significant role.

We buzzed Gaurav, but did not get through to him. Gaurav has been part of the TV shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Thapki Pyar Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti etc.

As per a reliable source, “Gaurav Wadhwa will play a grey-shaded character, which will be important to the story plot.”

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.