Exclusive: Geeta Bisht joins the cast of &TV’s Gharwali Pedwali

&TV’s Gharwali Pedwali produced by Peninsula Pictures, promises to take audiences on a laughter-filled ride with unexpected supernatural twists. The show has Paras Arora, Neeharika Roy and Priyamvada Kant playing the lead roles. Joining this unique narrative is the versatile actress Geeta Bisht, who was last seen in Colors TV’s Megha Barsenge. She will essay the role of Geeta, a devoted, caring, and deeply emotional mother to the male lead, Jeetu. Her character stands out as the backbone of the family, who is nurturing, protective, and always putting her son Jeetu above everything else. With her sensitive yet comical portrayal, Geeta is set to bring a perfect balance of warmth and humour to the story.

This refreshing family comedy, laced with a quirky supernatural twist, promises a delightful mix of laughter, chaos, and heartwarming moments. At the core of this light-hearted drama is Jeetu, a simple man caught in a not-so-simple life. Raised by two mothers and two fathers, working under two bosses, and now married to two wives due to a strange twist of fate.

Sharing her excitement about the role, Geeta Bisht, aka Geeta, says, “Geeta is a character very close to my heart because she reflects unconditional love and deep emotional strength. Gharwali Pedwali is unlike anything I have done before. The title itself is mysterious and creates curiosity, and the story beautifully blends humour, supernatural elements, and emotions. I am truly excited, but I have full faith that audiences will enjoy watching it as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”