Exclusive: Hemant Bharati Joins The Cast Of Star Plus Show Udne Ki Aasha

Actor Hemant Bharati, known for his appearances in shows like Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, is all set to return to the screen with the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha. Udne Ki Aasha is a popular show on the channel and also on the TRP chart, starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead roles.

Udne Ki Aasha often introduces new characters to the show, escalating the drama level and twisting the storyline, which viewers enjoy watching in the Deshmukh family.

In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz, actor Hemant Bharati shared that he is joining the cast of the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha. His entry will occur this week. Hemant’s entry is likely to add new twists to the show, elevating the drama. However, more details about his character have not been revealed yet. However, Hemant himself confirmed his entry in the show.

Hemant has earlier appeared in shows like Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, Prem Pyar Me, Dehati Disco, Dharm Yoddha Garud, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Namah, Porus, Baal Krishna, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, and others.

Udne Ki Aasha is a Star Plus show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Rolling Tales Productions. The show stars Kanwar Dhillon, Neha Harsora, Tanvi Shewale, Puri Chibber, Vaishali Arora, Sneha Raikar, Sanjay Narvekar, Shama Deshpande, Radhika Vidyasagar,

Devashish Chandiramani and others.