Exclusive Interview: Nehal Chudasama promises a fashion parade in Bigg Boss 19 and a fearless game inside the house

Bigg Boss season 19 premiered with a bang on Sunday (August 24). Salman Khan won the hearts of the audience with his brilliant hosting. A special contestant of this season is Nehal Chudasama. Let us tell you that Nehal is a former Miss India, and she also represented India in Miss Universe 2018. Nehal is not only a model and beauty pageant winner, but also an actress and fitness consultant. She has also appeared in films like The Holiday and Laila Majnu. She considers herself a strong contender for this season.

In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz, Nehal opened up about her decision to enter Bigg Boss 19, the fashion parade inside the house, challenges, and her goals.

From being in the beauty pageant line and modelling to staying in the Bigg Boss house. How did you decide to take part in the show?

“I believe I am an overall package. As a model, I know how to present myself. Every day inside the Bigg Boss house will be like a fashion parade for me – be it a task or cooking in the kitchen, I will take my style everywhere. Also, I want to play tasks that bring out my mental strength, physical strength, and good heart. That is why I chose this show.”

Will you exhibit your prowess in styling and fashion in the house? What is the plan like?

“Absolutely. I am here not only because of India but also because of my love for styling. I always like to be stylish. Even in the gym, I style myself. Every day inside the Bigg Boss house will be a fashion parade.”

What are your apprehensions when facing the challenges in the house?

“I want to live every moment in the house in the moment. The strategy will depend on the situation at that time. I will play the game by living in the present with awareness.”

This season will pose a fresh outlook regarding tasks, designing the show, and execution. What is your take, and what do you expect?

“This season will be very special for me with the theme of Ghar Walon Ki Sarkar, Ghar Hum Chalayenge. My perspective on executing tasks and designing is that everything will come out with new energy and perspective.”

Have you received advice from an earlier participant or a close one about the stay?

“Yes, my close ones have told me this – you have everything needed for this show. You will not only be a part of the show, but you will make the show yours. And yes, always be yourself.”

Why do you think viewers will like you in the house?

“I think viewers will like me because I am a person with honesty and integrity. I will play the game with complete honesty and my values. This is what will set me apart from others.”

What do you want to achieve from this show?

“For me, this show is more about winning hearts than winning. I want people to remember me as a winner and a person who won hearts.”

