Exclusive: Jatin Sarna On Zeishan Quadri’s Gameplay In Bigg Boss 19 – “He Is Being Very Real”

Zeishan Quadri, the acclaimed writer, is winning hearts with his personality inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. His comic timing, bold statements, and fearless personality show what he is in, but the question arises whether he is actually like this or putting up this act. Spilling the beans on the truth, Zeishan’s good friend Jatin Sarna, who is also an actor, in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, revealed interesting details.

When the IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta questioned Jatin about his friend Zeishan, the actor opened up, saying, “Aap bahot real aadmi ko dekh rahe hai. Zeishan jaisa bahar hai doston me, aapno me jis tarah se baat kerta hai, sahi ko sahi galat ko galat, jo acha hai vo acha hai, jo bura hai vo bura vo vaise hi baat kerta hai uska stand clear hai. Uska stand clear hai agar usko lagta hai ki ye mere liye thik hai mai isko thik samajhta hu toh vo kerta hai otherwise vo nahi kerta hai. Toh vaha per bhi vahi ker raha hai.”

Further emphasizing that Zeishan is being himself and commenting on his gameplay, Jatin said, “I think he is being very real, in terms of the way he is playing the game, so vahi uske liye plus point bhi hai.”

Jatin Sarna also spilled the beans on interesting details about Zeishan Quadri’s personal and professional life, including his painful past, his work, and more. You can check it all in the full interview below.