Exclusive: Jignesh Joshi joins the cast of Star Plus’ Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki

Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki, the upcoming Star Plus show produced by Sandalwood Media, is coming soon!! The lead cast of the show was seen together for the first time on the red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards. Also, the actors announced their pairing on their social media handles after the event. As we know, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, Ankit Raizada, and Ashika Padukone, who has worked on projects like Maari and Trinayani, have been roped in as the leads.

The teaser of the show suggests that a girl born into a wealthy household is forced to lead a life of struggle and poverty. This show is also said to be the Hindi adaptation of a famous South show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have learned that actor Jignesh Joshi has been roped in for the cast of Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki. Jignesh, who is known for his performances in shows Dil Se Dil Tak, Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein etc, was recently seen in web projects Scoop, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

As per a reliable source, “Jignesh will play the father of the male lead. He will have a powerful role to play.”

We buzzed Jignesh, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

