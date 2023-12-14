Exclusive: Jiten Lalwani joins the cast of Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Seasoned actor Jiten Lalwani who is presently seen in the TV show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani, has joined the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming mythological presentation. He will be part of the stellar cast of Shrimad Ramayan, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

Jiten who is known for his natural portrayals in projects Sasural Genda Phool, Naagin 3, RadhaKrishn, Mere Sai etc will play a pivotal role in the mythological show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing in length about the cast who is to come on board the show. We have written about Basant Bhatt, Neetu Pandey, Vaidehi Nair, Nishkarsh Dixit, MohammedSaud Masuri, Geeta Khanna, Sangeeta Odwani, Surendra Pal playing important roles in the show.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house, Swastik Productions’ cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal will play Ram and Sita.

As per a reliable source, “Jiten Lalwani will play the role of Raja Jhanak, father of Sita.”

