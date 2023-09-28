Television | News

Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Sep,2023 10:23:29
Young and talented actress Jiya Rao, who has entertained the masses in projects like Parshuram Season 2, Apki Najaro Ne Smjha, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is all set to enter Sony SAB’s popular show Wagle Ki Duniya produced by Hats Off Productions.

As per a credible source, “Jiya will have a strong cameo and her character name will be Mayuri.”

Since its launch, the show has made a name for itself as a heartening, slice-of-life series that has kept viewers entertained and touched at the same time, while sharing some important life lessons along the way. The show’s success can be credited to its realistic portrayal of a regular middle-class family and their daily nok jhoks, incredible cast performances, and true to life situations in each episode. With its refreshing storyline Wagle ki Duniya has blended into the viewer’s daily lives and made a place in their hearts seamlessly.

The cast of the show includes notable actors Rajesh Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan), his wife Vandana (Pariva Pranati), and their kids Sakhi (Chinamayee Salvi) and Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi), as well as the senior Wagles, Srinivas Wagle (Aanjjan Srivastav) and Radhika Wagle (Bharti Achrekar). The unity they display in the face of adversity, and their amusing problem-solving tactics always bring a smile to the viewer’s faces.

We buzzed Jiya but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

