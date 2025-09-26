Exclusive: Kuldeep Gor & Dharti Bhatt Open Up About Pressure Of Being Part Of TMKOC Legacy

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the iconic Indian television comedy sitcom that has been winning hearts for years now. The show featured ‘Gokuldham Society’ where people of different languages live in one society, defining India’s slogan of unity in diversity. Recently, the show introduced a new Marwadi family with Kuldeep Gor and Dharti Bhatt getting the roles. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, both the new actors open up on the pressure and challenges they had to face to keep up the TMKOC’s legacy.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, when asked, Kuldeep and Dharti talked about the pressure they felt and the challenges they had to face to maintain the legacy of the show.

Kuldeep expressed that more than pressure, he feels blessed and also feels good when responsibilities come. He emphasizes that being a theatre artist, whenever there is a first show, one feels nervous, and it was the same with him in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and under that pressure, one performs well. Kuldeep, talking about the responsibilities and carrying forward the legacy, expressed his concerns that it was always in his mind that they have to give their best so that they can carry forward the legacy that people have brought so far for years.

Dharti agreed with Kuldeep and emphasized that they have to go forward with the same energy.

Talking about her challenges with getting a Marwadi tone, Dharti revealed it was definitely challenging for her, but she knew she had to work hard. She highlighted that she had in her mind that no matter what challenges come in, she will do it anyway because she had to do this show and play the character of Rupa. So she said she will learn, and there was also a teacher for Kuldeep and her to teach them Marwadi.

You can watch the full video below to know more interesting details about the new Marwadi family of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Kuldeep Gor plays the role of Ratan, while Dharti plays the role of Rupa in Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Productions.