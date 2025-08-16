Exclusive: Maira Dharti Mehra and Manjeet Makkar to play the leads in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi for Star Plus

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, the upcoming Star Plus show produced by Pradeep Kumar and Rajesh Ram Singh’s banner Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, is in the works. The teaser of the show reveals the lead characters, Khushi and Krishna, who have contrasting thoughts and attributes. Khushi is a woman of right virtues and follows the right path always, while Krishna never thinks twice to don varied lifestyles. The show indicates the coming together of these two contrasting worlds.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment recently launched Jhallee on Dangal, which has been well-received by the audience. Pratham Kunwar and Apeksha Malviya play the leads of the show, with Isha Kaloya as the other female lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear this exclusive news that Maira Dharti Mehra will play the female lead in the show. Maira was the lead in Sony SAB’s show Dalchini, while she came to the limelight with Pandya Store on Star Plus.

Playing the male lead will be Manjeet Makkar, who was seen earlier in Colors TV’s Parineetii. He has been brought in as the male lead on the show.

As per media reports, the names of Sai Ketan Rao and Meera Deosthale are doing the rounds. But it is Maira and Manjeet who are confirmed to play the leads in the upcoming show.

