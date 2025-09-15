Exclusive: Maira Dharti Mehra replaces Kajal Sharma in Dangal TV’s Sanam Mere Humraz; show shifts to a new time slot

Dangal TV‘s Sanam Mere Humraz, produced by Masterstroke Productions and creatively helmed by Pearl Grey, will see a major development. The show will see a change in time slot and will move to the 9.30 PM slot, from 22 September. Dangal TV will launch the new show of Bhairavi Raichura and Nandita Mehra’s banner, 24 Frames, titled Paro Sang Dev at the 10 PM slot, which is presently occupied by Sanam Mere Humraz.

This is not all!! Sanam Mere Humraz will see yet another major development, that of the replacement of the female lead. The show, as we know, stars Nitin Goswami and Kajal Sharma as the leads. Now, Kajal will no longer be a part of the show.

Maira Dharti Mehra, who was seen in shows Pandya Store and Dalchini, will join the show in the role of Vidhi, taking over from Kajal.

As per a reliable source, “The replacement was mainly due to the story requirement. Kajal will now be replaced by Maira Dharti Mehra.”

We buzzed Maira and the channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

As for the concept of Sanam Mere Humraz, the show hovers around the split personality disorder of the protagonist Vidhan, wherein his split will be of a girl, who will stop him from having a good marital life with his wife Vidhi. The show is a romantic thriller.

