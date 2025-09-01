Exclusive: Melissa Pais to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Senior actress Melissa Pais, who is presently seen in the role of a confident, hard-working auto driver in Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, will soon enter Rajan Shahi and Star Plus‘ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yes, Melissa, who was recently seen in light-hearted roles, will take up a serious role in the long-running show.

As we know, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) has been convicted of lifetime imprisonment after being proven guilty of killing Anshuman (Rahul Sharma). This has left Abhira shattered as she enters the realm of the rugged jail life.

Melissa will be seen playing a co-inmate in jail, by the name Jalebi Bai. She will have a mystery-laden track and will be seen coming into contact with Abhira in jail. It will be interesting to see if Abhira has found an ally who will help her or if she has got in touch with another tough opponent in jail.

As per a reliable source, “Jalebi Bai will be the Don in the jail. She will have a mysterious presence around her.”

When contacted, Melissa confirmed her entry and told us, “It is one of the best production houses to work with. I was extremely excited when I got a call for the role. I am happy to associate with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

We buzzed Producer Rajan Shahi and the channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.