Exclusive: Micckie Dudaney to join the cast of Dangal's Tose Nainaa Milaaike

Micckie Dudaney will be part of the cast of the Dangal show Tose Nainaa Milaaike. The show is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Read this news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Sep,2023 12:35:48
Versatile actor Micckie Dudaney who recently played the main antagonist in & TV’s family drama Doosri Maa, has bagged his next big show. He will now join the cast of Dangal’s new show Tose Nainaa Milaaike, which is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show has Supriya Kumari, Vishal Gandhi, Prateik Chaudhary, and Simran Kaur playing the leads. We have come to understand that Vishal will play a blind man who has lost his vision owing to a past accident. The family tries to get the two brothers in the family wed.

Micckie is known for his roles in the shows Shastri Sisters, Dream Girl, Choti Bahu, Aapke Aa Jaane Se, among others.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment have two shows launching soon, which are for Dangal and Sony SAB. The production house has Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann as its ongoing shows. They are known for their realistic shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have till now written exclusively about Shalini Arora, Sanjay Batra, Shivendraa Om Saainyol, Kishan Bhan playing pivotal roles in the show.

As per a reliable source, Micckie will play a never-seen-before role in the show. It will be a powerful, layered character that will be integral to the story plot.

We buzzed Micckie but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

