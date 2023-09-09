Exclusive: Micckie Dudaney to join the cast of Dangal's Tose Nainaa Milaaike

Versatile actor Micckie Dudaney who recently played the main antagonist in & TV’s family drama Doosri Maa, has bagged his next big show. He will now join the cast of Dangal’s new show Tose Nainaa Milaaike, which is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show has Supriya Kumari, Vishal Gandhi, Prateik Chaudhary, and Simran Kaur playing the leads. We have come to understand that Vishal will play a blind man who has lost his vision owing to a past accident. The family tries to get the two brothers in the family wed.

Micckie is known for his roles in the shows Shastri Sisters, Dream Girl, Choti Bahu, Aapke Aa Jaane Se, among others.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment have two shows launching soon, which are for Dangal and Sony SAB. The production house has Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann as its ongoing shows. They are known for their realistic shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have till now written exclusively about Shalini Arora, Sanjay Batra, Shivendraa Om Saainyol, Kishan Bhan playing pivotal roles in the show.

As per a reliable source, Micckie will play a never-seen-before role in the show. It will be a powerful, layered character that will be integral to the story plot.

We buzzed Micckie but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.