Exclusive: Nagma Mirajkar Opens Up On Amaal Malik’s Collaboration Statement – “I Did Not Like It”

Nagma Mirajkar got evicted last Weekend Ka Vaar in a double eviction after Natalia Janoszek from the Bigg Boss 19 house, ending her journey. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, the content creator opened up on Amaal Malik’s collaboration statement, trying to demean her and Awez.

When the IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, in an exclusive interview, asked Nagma how she sees Amaal Malik’s gameplay, as she and Awez supported him a lot, but he is the one who turned the tables. Nagma shares that inside the house, Amaal was very sweet with her and Awez, but Awez is also distancing himself now, as she saw in the recent episode, and she is happy about that, highlighting that in the first week itself, Amaal made some unnecessary statements targeting them.

Reacting to Amaal’s statement talking about Awez and Nagma getting collaboration because of him, trying to show them low, Nagma said, “Vo needed bhi nahi tha, matlab vo sab kya lane ki jarurat hai chize. Kam dete hai nahi dete hai ye yaar… Koi kam kyu deta hai, kyunki hum se bhi unko kam milta hai, toh ye exchange hota hai. It’s not a one-way thing. And vo chiz ke bare me aap thode aise ho rahe ho ki mere vajah se hota hai, which is not good, I did not like it.”

Nagma Mirajkar also shared interesting details about her personal life, Bigg Boss 19, Baseer’s personality, Tanya, and more. You can check out the full interview below.