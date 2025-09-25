Exclusive Navaratri Special: Gulki Joshi Opens Up on Makeup Hacks, Garba Dress & Teenage Memories

The arrival of Navratri brings an atmosphere of color, excitement, and dance everywhere. IWMBuzz hosted a special Get Ready With Me session with actress Gulki Joshi to mark this occasion. Gulki shared her journey from makeup to dressing, and from her childhood Garba memories to the present day, in a fun way.

Gulki started with her makeup. She explained that she always prefers to do her own makeup. She believes that the main focus of the face should be on the eyes and lips. Even if the dress is simple, eye makeup enhances it. She said, “The eyes and lips are the most important parts of the face. If they are done well, the makeup look is complete.”

Gulki wore a beautiful blue Ghagra, a white blouse, and a multicolored dupatta this time. Bangs on her forehead, earrings in her ears, and bangles on her hands—her entire look was very traditional and graceful. She revealed that she bought this dress from Gujarat and made it using handmade crafts. Gulki said that she loved it the moment she saw it.

Gulki also shared memories from her childhood. She said that when she was a teenager, she used to play Garba every year. According to her, at that time, Garba was not just about dancing, but also a fun way for boys and girls to meet each other. Laughing, Gulki said, “Yes, I did like it, but the boys I liked liked my best friends.”

Gulki further shared that she loves Garba in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and Surat. She wishes to go there this time to play Garba and truly enjoy the festival.

Finally, Gulki wished her fans a Happy Navratri and hoped this festival would bring happiness and new energy to everyone’s lives.

