Exclusive: Neena Cheema to enter Colors TV’s Mangal Lakshmi

Senior actress Neena Cheema will soon enter Colors TV show Mangal Lakshmi. Produced by Suzana Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment, there will be an important entry in the show. As we know, the tension over the court battle of Kapil Bhatnagar (Kapil Nirmal) is over, with Adit (Naman Shaw) telling the court that Kapil did not push him off the terrace. With Kapil and Pratima heaving a sigh of relief, they now anticipate a family member in their house.

Pratima is seen organising things in her house as per the likes of the guest who is arriving. Kapil shows his excitement at meeting her after many years. As per the recent track, Adit, for the first time, wished Mangal for her upcoming wedding. He told Mangal that Kapil would keep her happy. However, this also gave hints about Adit regretting falling in love with Saumya, and throwing Mangal out of his life.

As per a reliable source, “Neena will play the Bua Dadi of Kapil. It will be an interesting entry in the show, and her connection with Mangal will be crucial in the track to come.”

We buzzed Neena Cheema, but did not get through to her. She has played challenging roles in shows Parineetii, Mann Sundar, Bhagya Lakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya etc.

Will this entry impact Kapil- Mangal’s marriage?

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

